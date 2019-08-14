Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.