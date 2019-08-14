Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
