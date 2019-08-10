Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 192.19 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.4 average target price and a 3.69% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.