Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|192.19
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.4 average target price and a 3.69% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
