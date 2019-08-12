Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparison side by side

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Ratings

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.33 consensus price target and a -16.05% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.