Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.07
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-245.4%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.61%
|-15.59%
|-28.31%
|-59.11%
|-89.81%
|-32.03%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.03% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
