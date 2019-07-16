Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.03% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.