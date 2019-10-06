Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 23.70M -0.47 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2,387,668,748.74% 0% -128.6% Cerecor Inc. 375,532,326.75% -218.9% -65.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 217.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 55.2%. About 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.