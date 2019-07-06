Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparing side by side

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 757.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.03% weaker performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 53.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.