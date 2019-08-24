Innospec (IOSP) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.78 Million; Glazer Capital Increased Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake by $2.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 21,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 24,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 154,608 shares traded or 33.17% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 345,668 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.59 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 33,204 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% or 119,200 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc owns 65,659 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Limited holds 244,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,476 were reported by Ameritas. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 60,760 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Muzinich And reported 0% stake. Ubs Oconnor Limited holds 0% or 83,077 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Connor Clark & Lunn accumulated 392,021 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 155,854 shares to 52,845 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 520,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,895 shares, and cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

