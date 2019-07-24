Innospec (IOSP) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Creative Planning Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Innospec (IOSP) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 6,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,998 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 67,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Innospec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 56,404 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 3,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,490 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 51,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 1.59M shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc accumulated 0.82% or 6,119 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Llc accumulated 36,371 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 519,266 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited reported 29,425 shares stake. Natixis Advisors LP reported 167,953 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs owns 10,801 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jnba Fin Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 526 shares. Gru stated it has 146,958 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And owns 360,711 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Lc invested in 13,242 shares. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Accredited Inc reported 0.04% stake. Sns Limited Com holds 0.05% or 1,926 shares in its portfolio. 19,795 were reported by Cognios Ltd Liability Co. Gotham Asset Mngmt has 106,851 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,241 shares to 72,813 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark Featured In February’s Exec Comp And ROIC Model Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Kimberly-Clark – Motley Fool” published on March 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Is The Classical Defensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kimberly Clark Stock Gained 11% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 12,681 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $56.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Adr (NYSE:ERJ) by 793,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Appoints Claudia Poccia as Non-Employee Director – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Announces Investment & Streamlining of European Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec (IOSP) Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.