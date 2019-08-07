Innospec (IOSP) Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Stake by $331,004 as Share Price Rose; As Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Share Price Were Volatile, Wells Fargo & Company Has Increased Position by $2.02 Million

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 34.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 63,137 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 246,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 183,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL REGULATOR OPPOSES MIZRAHI-UNION BANK MERGER; 27/04/2018 – Union Bank Releases First Quarter Earnings and Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED TO RAISE CAPITAL OF UP TO 68.50 BLN RUPEES IN FY 18-19 VIA PUBLIC ISSUE/QIP/PREFERENTIAL ALLOTTMENT TO INDIA GOVT; 11/03/2018 – MOHAMMAD NASR ABDEEN CEO OF ABU DHABI’S UNION NATIONAL BANK; 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE SAYS IT ISN’T MULLING PURCHASE OF UNION BANK; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SEES 2018/19 CREDIT COST OF 2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 OUTSTANDING 87.23 BLN RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MUFG UNION BANK, N.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 ACCOUNTS ARE 2.7 PCT OF TOTAL BOOK

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 178,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, down from 182,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 157,081 shares traded or 41.35% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA)

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Innospec (IOSP) Stock is a Solid Choice Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Expands Technology Development in Performance Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 405,734 shares stake. Fj Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 645,909 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 113,513 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 12,903 shares. 47,604 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 10,634 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 13,134 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 7,242 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Bessemer Grp stated it has 72,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp invested in 4.48 million shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 33,996 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 19,529 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.71M shares to 168 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 387,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Corporation and Access National Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Names Ronald L. Tillett Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Union Bankshares (UBSH) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “It’s official: Union Bank is now Atlantic Union Bank – Washington Business Journal” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Change Name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.