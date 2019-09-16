Innospec (IOSP) Shareholder James Investment Research Decreased Holding by $729,450 as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Leisure Capital Management Upped Position

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50,000, down from 8,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 179,768 shares traded or 41.10% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 11,219 shares. Swedbank holds 3.78% or 4.21 million shares. Greatmark Inv reported 5.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 4,155 shares. Meyer Handelman has 151,644 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Check Capital Management Ca has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sabal Tru has 11,401 shares. 242,000 are owned by American Gru Inc Inc. Chatham Cap Gp has 1.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Delaware holds 94,908 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.35% or 4,725 shares. Utah Retirement reported 877,894 shares stake. Pnc Services Group reported 7.34 million shares. Meridian Counsel holds 1.51% or 13,847 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.