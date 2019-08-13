Innospec (IOSP) Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Holding by $7.38 Million; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lifted Stake in Equinix (EQIX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1428% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 714 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $550.07. About 297,278 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 1201% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 88,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 96,274 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 81,772 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Innospec’s (IOSP) Earnings In Line, Revenues Up Y/Y in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Announces New Oil & Gas Innovation Center – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 41,000 shares to 44,940 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares to 43,790 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,844 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lexington Realty (LXP) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 REITs to Buy Amid Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great REITs to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 87,930 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 39,545 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,765 shares. Millennium Management Llc has 262,155 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 3 shares. Fin holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 4,189 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 822 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,027 shares. 1,849 are held by Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 1.93M shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. S Muoio And Communication Lc accumulated 7,583 shares. Shell Asset owns 13,678 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 151,084 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 23,470 shares.