Innospec (IOSP) Holding Held by Prudential Financial Inc; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Position by $734,320

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 7,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 78,905 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, up from 71,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 75,307 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Completes Acquisition of Huntsman’s European Surfactant Business – GlobeNewswire” on December 30, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “What this Woodlands chemical co. plans to do with its $2B in divestment proceeds – Houston Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Announces New Technology for Direct Injection Gasoline Engines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Southn Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 6,767 shares to 95,962 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 308,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,833 shares, and cut its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.80 million are owned by Glob. The New York-based Jefferies Gp has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 13,725 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 40 shares. 10,454 are owned by Cambridge Research Advsrs. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Axa holds 343,576 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co holds 359 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications reported 36 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com reported 117,558 shares. Appleton Ma holds 0.04% or 1,200 shares. Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 30,508 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Royal London Asset Management has 0.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309 shares to 8,544 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,178 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).