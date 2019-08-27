Innospec (IOSP) Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $544,978; Millennium Management Has Lowered Its New Jersey Res (NJR) Position by $4.98 Million as Market Value Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Innospec (IOSP) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 6,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 60,998 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 67,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Innospec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 52,026 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 44.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 101,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 126,794 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 228,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 127,092 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar (NYSE:AIR) by 43,425 shares to 134,439 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bsch Adr (NYSE:SAN) by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Adr (NYSE:BABA).

