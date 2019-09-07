Innospec (IOSP) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $353,995 as Stock Price Rose; Aristotle Capital Boston Lifted Its Mts Sys (MTSC) Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.02. About 74,684 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (MTSC) by 53.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 62,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 180,864 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, up from 117,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 70,712 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Announces New Oil & Gas Innovation Center – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Innospec (IOSP) Shares Up 37% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innospec’s (IOSP) Earnings In Line, Revenues Up Y/Y in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Appoints Claudia Poccia as Non-Employee Director – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 50,695 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 909,119 shares stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 410 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. 2,236 are held by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc). New South Cap Mgmt holds 0.47% or 296,708 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 8,621 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 7,654 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Bryn Mawr Tru Company reported 91,538 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 37,594 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,562 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation reported 859 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Co holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 243 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 84,083 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.