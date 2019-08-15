Innospec Inc. (IOSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec Inc. 84 1.37 N/A 4.22 22.13 Westlake Chemical Corporation 68 0.92 N/A 5.97 11.31

In table 1 we can see Innospec Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innospec Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Innospec Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Innospec Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Innospec Inc.’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innospec Inc. are 2.3 and 1.4. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innospec Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Innospec Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Innospec Inc. has a 1.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $86. On the other hand, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s potential upside is 21.83% and its average price target is $73.83. The data provided earlier shows that Westlake Chemical Corporation appears more favorable than Innospec Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of Innospec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.4% of Westlake Chemical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Innospec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year Innospec Inc. was more bullish than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Innospec Inc. beats Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.