Innospec Inc. (IOSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec Inc. 86 1.55 N/A 4.22 22.13 Balchem Corporation 95 5.35 N/A 2.37 43.27

Table 1 highlights Innospec Inc. and Balchem Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Balchem Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Innospec Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Innospec Inc. is presently more affordable than Balchem Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2% Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Innospec Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Competitively, Balchem Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Innospec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Balchem Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Balchem Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Innospec Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innospec Inc. and Balchem Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -0.38% for Innospec Inc. with consensus price target of $95. On the other hand, Balchem Corporation’s potential downside is -5.07% and its consensus price target is $100. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Innospec Inc. seems more appealing than Balchem Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of Innospec Inc. shares and 88.8% of Balchem Corporation shares. About 1.9% of Innospec Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Balchem Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year Innospec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Balchem Corporation.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats Innospec Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.