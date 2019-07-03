Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Reaches $94.02 52-Week High; International Paper Co (IP) Sentiment Is 1.13

International Paper Co (IP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 308 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 273 sold and trimmed stock positions in International Paper Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 316.13 million shares, down from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding International Paper Co in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 223 Increased: 223 New Position: 85.

The stock of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) hit a new 52-week high and has $98.72 target or 5.00% above today’s $94.02 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.30B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $98.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $114.80 million more. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 33,109 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to gas and oil exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It operates through four divisions: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. It has a 25.27 P/E ratio. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.35M for 20.99 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 6.79% of its portfolio in International Paper Company for 553,528 shares. Colrain Capital Llc owns 105,125 shares or 5.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Financial Advisors Llc has 3.97% invested in the company for 44,912 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.68% in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,070 shares.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $17.53 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

