Innospec Inc. (IOSP) At $90.77 Forms Top; Q Global Advisors Upped Lyon William Homes (WLH) Position By $708,390

Q Global Advisors Llc increased Lyon William Homes (WLH) stake by 26.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Q Global Advisors Llc acquired 39,355 shares as Lyon William Homes (WLH)’s stock rose 13.79%. The Q Global Advisors Llc holds 187,294 shares with $3.41M value, up from 147,939 last quarter. Lyon William Homes now has $762.75M valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 318,687 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) formed multiple top with $98.94 target or 9.00% above today’s $90.77 share price. Innospec Inc. (IOSP) has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $90.77. About 92,540 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

