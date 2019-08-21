Innospec Inc. (IOSP) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec Inc. 85 1.38 N/A 4.22 22.13 Methanex Corporation 49 0.71 N/A 5.52 7.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Innospec Inc. and Methanex Corporation. Methanex Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innospec Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Innospec Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Methanex Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Innospec Inc. and Methanex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2% Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.28 beta means Innospec Inc.’s volatility is 28.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Methanex Corporation’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Innospec Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Methanex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Innospec Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innospec Inc. and Methanex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Methanex Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

$86 is Innospec Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.94%. Competitively the consensus target price of Methanex Corporation is $51.2, which is potential 56.43% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Methanex Corporation seems more appealing than Innospec Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of Innospec Inc. shares and 74.8% of Methanex Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Innospec Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Methanex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2% Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39%

For the past year Innospec Inc. had bullish trend while Methanex Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Innospec Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Methanex Corporation.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.