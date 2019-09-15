Innospec Inc. (IOSP) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec Inc. 86 1.55 N/A 4.22 22.13 Ferro Corporation 15 0.65 N/A 0.83 17.73

Table 1 highlights Innospec Inc. and Ferro Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ferro Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Innospec Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Innospec Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2% Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Innospec Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ferro Corporation’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innospec Inc. Its rival Ferro Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.5 respectively. Ferro Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Innospec Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Innospec Inc. and Ferro Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Innospec Inc. has a consensus target price of $95, and a -0.38% downside potential. Meanwhile, Ferro Corporation’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 50.56%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ferro Corporation is looking more favorable than Innospec Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innospec Inc. and Ferro Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 0% respectively. 1.9% are Innospec Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Ferro Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2% Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06%

For the past year Innospec Inc. has 51.2% stronger performance while Ferro Corporation has -6.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Innospec Inc. beats Ferro Corporation.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.