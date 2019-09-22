Innospec Inc. (IOSP) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Comparison side by side

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec Inc. 86 1.48 N/A 4.22 22.13 Cabot Corporation 44 0.78 N/A 3.69 12.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cabot Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Innospec Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Innospec Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Innospec Inc. and Cabot Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2% Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Innospec Inc.’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Cabot Corporation has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Innospec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Cabot Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Innospec Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Innospec Inc. and Cabot Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Innospec Inc. has an average price target of $95, and a 3.93% upside potential. Cabot Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 average price target and a -10.58% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Innospec Inc. seems more appealing than Cabot Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innospec Inc. and Cabot Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 88.5% respectively. Innospec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2% Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15%

For the past year Innospec Inc. was more bullish than Cabot Corporation.

Summary

Innospec Inc. beats Cabot Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.