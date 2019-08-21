Innophos Holdings (IPHS) to pay $0.48 on Sep 6, 2019; National Beverage (FIZZ) Has 1.08 Sentiment

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 77 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 71 decreased and sold equity positions in National Beverage Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 10.51 million shares, down from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding National Beverage Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 27.

Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:IPHS) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Innophos Holdings Inc’s current price of $27.38 translates into 1.75% yield. Innophos Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 62,037 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. The company has market cap of $539.14 million. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other divisions. It has a 18.75 P/E ratio. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Innophos Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,795 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0% or 355 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 3,609 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% or 20,475 shares in its portfolio. American International accumulated 14,728 shares. Northern Tru reported 385,547 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity stated it has 9,778 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com owns 37,157 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 476,585 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 25,324 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 508,375 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 321 shares.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 14.43 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Analysts await National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 28.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.04 per share. FIZZ’s profit will be $34.52 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by National Beverage Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 7.28% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. for 131,368 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 248,000 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.69% invested in the company for 10,868 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 857,192 shares.

