Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Position Boosted by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 19,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% . The hedge fund held 136,180 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 116,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Innophos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 33,716 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, down from 169,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IPHS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 44,066 shares to 109,297 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 262,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA).

