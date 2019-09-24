Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Both Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innophos Holdings Inc. 29 0.83 N/A 1.33 20.38 Chase Corporation 99 3.42 N/A 3.60 28.76

Table 1 highlights Innophos Holdings Inc. and Chase Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chase Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Innophos Holdings Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Innophos Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chase Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Innophos Holdings Inc. and Chase Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innophos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1% Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

Innophos Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Chase Corporation has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Innophos Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Chase Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Chase Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Innophos Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innophos Holdings Inc. and Chase Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 66.1% respectively. Innophos Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Chase Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76% Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53%

For the past year Innophos Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Chase Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Chase Corporation beats Innophos Holdings Inc.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.