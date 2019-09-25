Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innophos Holdings Inc. 29 0.85 N/A 1.33 20.38 Amyris Inc. 4 6.14 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Innophos Holdings Inc. and Amyris Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Innophos Holdings Inc. and Amyris Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innophos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1% Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

Innophos Holdings Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Amyris Inc. has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Innophos Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Amyris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Innophos Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amyris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innophos Holdings Inc. and Amyris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Innophos Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Amyris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76% Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49%

For the past year Innophos Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Amyris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Innophos Holdings Inc. beats Amyris Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.