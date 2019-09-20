Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Reaches $33.62 After 5.00% Down Move; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 96,241 shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly DividendThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $662.02 million company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $31.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IPHS worth $33.10M less.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 3.95% above currents $14.43 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. DA Davidson downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) rating on Friday, September 13. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $1600 target. See Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. The company has market cap of $662.02 million. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other divisions. It has a 23.03 P/E ratio. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis.

Analysts await Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. IPHS’s profit will be $10.44M for 15.86 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Innophos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold Innophos Holdings, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 0.11% more from 18.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 0% or 9,400 shares. Axa invested in 9,600 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 85 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 473,720 shares. 5,997 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Teton Advisors Inc accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated owns 1,613 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 21,200 shares. Laurion Cap L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communication holds 0.25% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) or 93,576 shares.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 4.39 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $14.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 19,429 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1,570 shares. Nomura Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 172,329 shares. Conning Inc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Lynch & Assocs In accumulated 0.16% or 35,700 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.10M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 50 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 47,315 shares. Bb&T invested in 125,432 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc reported 0.1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 17.18 million were accumulated by Cap Investors. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 23,831 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 225,226 shares.