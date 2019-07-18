Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Comparison side by side

Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innophos Holdings Inc. 30 0.68 N/A 1.33 22.74 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 27 1.46 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Innophos Holdings Inc. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innophos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that Innophos Holdings Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innophos Holdings Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Innophos Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Innophos Holdings Inc. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innophos Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 86.06% for Innophos Holdings Inc. with average price target of $51.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Innophos Holdings Inc. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.3% and 90.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Innophos Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innophos Holdings Inc. -4.84% -5.72% -2.63% 1.51% -35.01% 23.56% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -6.86% -11.11% 2.48% -2.21% -15.19% 6.23%

For the past year Innophos Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Summary

Innophos Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.