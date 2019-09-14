Innodata Inc. (INOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

This is a contrast between Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.01 0.00 CACI International Inc 201 1.08 N/A 10.23 21.04

In table 1 we can see Innodata Inc. and CACI International Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Innodata Inc. and CACI International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4% CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6%

Risk and Volatility

Innodata Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CACI International Inc’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innodata Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, CACI International Inc has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innodata Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CACI International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Innodata Inc. and CACI International Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CACI International Inc 0 1 2 2.67

CACI International Inc on the other hand boasts of a $230 average price target and a 6.48% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innodata Inc. and CACI International Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.1% and 92.2%. Insiders owned roughly 4.3% of Innodata Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.51% are CACI International Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67% CACI International Inc 0.83% 2.84% 13.22% 35.45% 25.82% 49.38%

For the past year Innodata Inc. has -16.67% weaker performance while CACI International Inc has 49.38% stronger performance.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats Innodata Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.