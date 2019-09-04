Innodata Inc. (INOD) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) Comparison side by side

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata Inc. 1 0.59 N/A -0.01 0.00 Presidio Inc. 15 0.44 N/A 0.41 33.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Innodata Inc. and Presidio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Innodata Inc. and Presidio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4% Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innodata Inc. Its rival Presidio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Innodata Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Presidio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.1% of Innodata Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Presidio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of Innodata Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Presidio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67% Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28%

For the past year Innodata Inc. had bearish trend while Presidio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Presidio Inc. beats Innodata Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.