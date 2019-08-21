Innodata Inc. (INOD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Information Technology Services company, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Innodata Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.43% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Innodata Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Innodata Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.60% -0.40% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Innodata Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Innodata Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.69 2.29 2.64

The peers have a potential upside of 57.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Innodata Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Innodata Inc. had bearish trend while Innodata Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innodata Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Innodata Inc.’s peers have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innodata Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Innodata Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Innodata Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Innodata Inc.’s peers are 10.78% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Dividends

Innodata Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Innodata Inc.’s rivals beat Innodata Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.