Innodata Inc. (INOD) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -0.01 0.00 Internap Corporation 3 0.20 N/A -3.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Innodata Inc. and Internap Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4% Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2%

Volatility and Risk

Innodata Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, Internap Corporation’s 191.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innodata Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Internap Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Innodata Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Innodata Inc. and Internap Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Internap Corporation is $10, which is potential 329.18% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.1% of Innodata Inc. shares and 72.9% of Internap Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.3% of Innodata Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.9% of Internap Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67% Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19%

For the past year Innodata Inc. was less bearish than Internap Corporation.

Summary

Innodata Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Internap Corporation.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.