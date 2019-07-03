InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

We will be comparing the differences between InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.17 N/A -1.47 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 234 9.98 N/A 9.15 28.88

In table 1 we can see InnerWorkings Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -7.5% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

InnerWorkings Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. InnerWorkings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for InnerWorkings Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -8.90% and its consensus price target is $260.56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.6% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares and 96.8% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. 13.82% 16.57% -21.5% -8.73% -56.17% 3.48% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.