InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)

InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -1.47 0.00 Aquantia Corp. 11 4.31 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InnerWorkings Inc. and Aquantia Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InnerWorkings Inc. and Aquantia Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -7.5% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Aquantia Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InnerWorkings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.6% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares and 57.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares. About 2.6% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aquantia Corp. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. 13.82% 16.57% -21.5% -8.73% -56.17% 3.48% Aquantia Corp. 3.55% 40.48% 67.67% 32.45% 12.1% 53.14%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. has weaker performance than Aquantia Corp.

Summary

Aquantia Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.