InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. INWK’s profit would be $2.59M giving it 17.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, InnerWorkings, Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. It closed at $3.54 lastly. It is down 56.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.60% the S&P500. Some Historical INWK News: 07/05/2018 – lnnerWorkings (INWK) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates lnnerWorkings, Inc. Following Financial Restatement Announcement; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 12/03/2018 – INNERWORKINGS INC INWK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.195 BLN TO $1.23 BLN; 12/03/2018 InnerWorkings 4Q EPS 3c; 18/05/2018 – InnerWorkings Receives Anticipated Letter From NASDAQ Due to Late Form 10-Q; 29/05/2018 – InnerWorkings: Completion of Restatement to Occur During June; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 12/03/2018 – INNERWORKINGS INC INWK.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.57, REV VIEW $1.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – INNERWORKINGS INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – InnerWorkings Postpones Release of 1Q 2018 Fincl Results; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of lnnerWorkings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (INWK)

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital. The stock of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. Compass Point maintained Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) rating on Monday, February 25. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $14.5 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. See Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $11.5 15.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $11.5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15 New Target: $11.5 Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity. Azar Oren B. also bought $39,000 worth of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) on Monday, March 11.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $183.58 million. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It currently has negative earnings. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold InnerWorkings, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 6.64% more from 39.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 63,621 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) for 82,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 17,364 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 299,041 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company has 0% invested in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK). The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 244,125 shares. California-based Hcsf Management Ltd Llc has invested 6.1% in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK). American Century Cos Inc invested in 0.01% or 3.30 million shares. Gmt Cap Corporation reported 1.41 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com owns 7.42 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 8,296 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engaged Cap Lc reported 1.31% in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK).

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.

