InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Contrasting side by side

Since InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -1.48 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 61 1.40 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of InnerWorkings Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InnerWorkings Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

InnerWorkings Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. TriNet Group Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

InnerWorkings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TriNet Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. TriNet Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to InnerWorkings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given InnerWorkings Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, TriNet Group Inc.’s average target price is $60, while its potential downside is -17.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.4% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are TriNet Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. has -2.14% weaker performance while TriNet Group Inc. has 75.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors TriNet Group Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.