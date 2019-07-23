InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Comparing side by side

InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.17 N/A -1.47 0.00 Quad/Graphics Inc. 11 0.10 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InnerWorkings Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has InnerWorkings Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -7.5% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InnerWorkings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Quad/Graphics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InnerWorkings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.6% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares and 78.9% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares. 2.6% are InnerWorkings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.1% are Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. 13.82% 16.57% -21.5% -8.73% -56.17% 3.48% Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. had bullish trend while Quad/Graphics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quad/Graphics Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.