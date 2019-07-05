InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Comparing side by side

InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -1.47 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 1.00 N/A 17.31 8.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InnerWorkings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InnerWorkings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -7.5% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. Its rival Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InnerWorkings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for InnerWorkings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is $166.33, which is potential 12.75% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InnerWorkings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 98.1% respectively. About 2.6% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. 13.82% 16.57% -21.5% -8.73% -56.17% 3.48% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. had bullish trend while Alliance Data Systems Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats InnerWorkings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.