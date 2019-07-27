Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund (APF) Sentiment Is 0.67

Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. T_INE’s profit would be $18.69 million giving it 26.57 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s analysts see -216.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 102,406 shares traded. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc (APF) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 10 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 15 sold and reduced their positions in Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 8.40 million shares, down from 8.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in North America and France. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar photovoltaic farms. It has a 74.03 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Among 3 analysts covering Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Innergex Renewable Energy has $18.5 highest and $15 lowest target. $16.83’s average target is 13.10% above currents $14.88 stock price. Innergex Renewable Energy had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”.

More important recent Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s (TSE:INE) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Be Careful About Buying Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) For The 4.96% Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE-T) Quote – The Globe and Mail” on November 15, 2017. More interesting news about Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysis: China’s flawed futures contract pushes oil trade to record high in 2018 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Information Regarding Reorganization – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4% Alpha Remains In Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Declares a Dividend – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. for 435,553 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 2.26 million shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Weiss Asset Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 355,316 shares.