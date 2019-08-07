INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 207.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.