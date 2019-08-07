INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
Liquidity
9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 207.69%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.