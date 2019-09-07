INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

$11.5 is INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 82.25%. Competitively the consensus price target of Xencor Inc. is $40, which is potential 14.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that INmune Bio Inc. looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Xencor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 86.1%. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.