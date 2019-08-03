INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 66.01 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us INmune Bio Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown INmune Bio Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 12.78% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.