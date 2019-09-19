INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

This is a contrast between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 28.62 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Trevena Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 94.59% for INmune Bio Inc. with average price target of $11.5. Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 250.21%. The data provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than INmune Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders held 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.