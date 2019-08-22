INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc. has a 108.71% upside potential and an average price target of $11.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 8% respectively. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.