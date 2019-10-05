INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.89M -4.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 60,472,972.97% -61.4% -59.8% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,429,603,931.77% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. INmune Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

INmune Bio Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 125.49% and an $11.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 196.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than INmune Bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 67.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.