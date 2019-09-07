INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.77 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

INmune Bio Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 82.25% for INmune Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $11.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 36.3%. INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 67.5%. Competitively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.