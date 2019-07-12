INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 120.51% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 59.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.