INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 120.51% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 59.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.