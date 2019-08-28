INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.34 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given INmune Bio Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 91.67% at a $11.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 83.6%. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.