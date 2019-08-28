INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|11.34
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given INmune Bio Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 91.67% at a $11.5 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
INmune Bio Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 83.6%. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
