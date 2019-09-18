INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 87.30% at a $11.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.