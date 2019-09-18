INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 87.30% at a $11.5 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
