INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights INmune Bio Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc. has an average price target of $11.5, and a 94.59% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.