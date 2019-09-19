INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights INmune Bio Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
INmune Bio Inc. has an average price target of $11.5, and a 94.59% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.