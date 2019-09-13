INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights INmune Bio Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

INmune Bio Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 85.48% at a $11.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.